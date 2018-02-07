Hartselle man charged with sodomy of 14-year-old

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has reported a child sex crime arrest.

Franklin said investigators arrested 36-year-old Bobby Garrison of Hartselle on Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree sodomy by forcible compulsion of a 14-year-old.

Morgan County Child Advocacy Center and Morgan County Department of Human Resources was involved in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Garrison was placed in the Morgan County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

