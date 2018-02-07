Student athletes turn out for National Signing Day - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Student athletes turn out for National Signing Day

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Wednesday was a big day for a number of high school athletes. National Signing Day was in full swing, and WAFF 48 sports anchor Carl Prather visited schools across the Tennessee Valley.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly