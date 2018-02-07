National Signing Day in north Alabama

Wednesday was a big day for a number of high school athletes. National Signing Day was in full swing, and WAFF 48 sports anchor Carl Prather visited schools across the Tennessee Valley.
Congrats to @BobJonesHigh signees!#NSD18— Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) February 7, 2018
Gavin Lewis-@TarHeelFootball
Kade Koler- @JagsFootball
Demontrez Brown- @TroyTrojansFB
Caleb Lawson- @TroyTrojansFB
Kevontae Higgins- @tnvpsa pic.twitter.com/SjP9DaHvhC
Congrats to @MCHSfball Mack Guice Signing with @kwc_football ! pic.twitter.com/90mzIPalFT— Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) February 7, 2018
Congrats to @ArabHighSchool and @AKnightsSports Garrett Bowman!— Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) February 7, 2018
Headed to @WCU_FB pic.twitter.com/dCpeyjfsdC
#NSD18— Carl Prather (@CarlPratherWAFF) February 7, 2018
Happy for all the young people getting to continue to play by signing on the dotted line.... do you.
