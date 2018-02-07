LIST: North Alabama schools closing because of flu - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Multiple school systems have announced closures because of the flu epidemic. We will update this list with any closures that are announced.

  • Albertville City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday. Classes resume Monday. Extracurricular activities determined on a case-by-case basis. 12-month employees are being asked to work Thursday for half a day for sanitizing buildings.
  • Boaz City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Cullman County Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Guntersville City Schools - Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Marshall County Schools - Closed Thursday through Tuesday. Read the superintendent's statement here.

