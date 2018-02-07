Rep. Rich wants chair lift at Lake Guntersville State Park

It is a project Rep. Kerry Rich has been wanting to see for some time: a chair lift running from the Lake Guntersville State Park beach to the lodge.

He thinks it could be a real attraction to boost attendance at the park. He’s been pushing for the chairlift for several years now and said an outside firm will soon come in to do a feasibility study on the lift.

“The outside study will make sure that it is justified,” Rich said. “I have been beating the drum for a lift for a while.”

Rich just received the Eagle Award for his work with the state park system. A story about that is elsewhere in this paper.

“The chair lift would serve several purposes,’ Rich said.

