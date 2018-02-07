Guntersville pastor’s son is a Chinese movie star

Rev. Mark Knowles’ son, Matthew, has become a film star in China of all places. He recently filmed “Asura,” where he plays a Hercules-like character loosely taken from Buddhist mythology.

The film’s release date has not yet been set, but at $100 million, it is the biggest budget film ever made in China.

Rev. Knowles has been the pastor of the Guntersville First Presbyterian Church for the last five years.

“I’m really a proud of Matthew, but I’m proud of all my kids,” he said. “He works hard at it. He’s not one to just sit back and wait for things to happen.”

What Rev. Knowles is most proud of is that Matthew has been able to keep his faith and spirituality while working in an industry not known for that.

