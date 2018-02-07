Muscle Shoals council approves tax-sharing for restaurant

The City Council approved a tax-sharing agreement with a real estate development company out of Birmingham as an incentive for a second Jack's Family Restaurant location.

Capital Growth Real Estate asked for up to $150,000 to offset development costs for the lot the company is seeking to purchase to build a second Jack's in Muscle Shoals.

City sales tax collections will be split 50-50 between the company and the city for up to five years. The agreement only allows the company to collect funds equal to verified development costs and not more than $150,000.

The city put in place years ago an incentive package to attract business development on the Wilson Dam Road corridor as that road was widened and became more heavily traveled.

