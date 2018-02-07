Limestone County teen located after 24-hour search - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Limestone County teen located after 24-hour search

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A missing boy from Limestone County has been found.

The Sheriff's Office asked the public for help on social media to locate a missing 14-year-old boy.

It's not clear where the boy was located. The Sheriff's Office says he is safe.
 

