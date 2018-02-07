Limestone County authorities searching for missing teen

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Investigators tell us Sage Dakota Morgan is 5’2” and weighs 130 pounds.

Morgan left his home on Wednesday morning on Highway 72 in western Limestone County.

Investigators tell us he was last seen wearing black shorts, white shoes, and a gray hoodie.

If you have any information contact the Limestone County Sheriff's Office 256-232-0111.