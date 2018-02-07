3 transported to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Florence

Florence police chief Ron Tyler tell us three people were shot in an officer-involved shooting on Lauderdale County Road 609, near Florence Boulevard just before 6 o'clock on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the Florence-Lauderdale SWAT team was assisting the Lauderdale County Drug Task team in a search warrant.

Chief Tyler says members of the SWAT team encountered a dangerous situation and were faced with imminent danger and the SWAT team responded with lethal force.

All three shooting victims were transported to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital.

Huntsville police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

