3 transported to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Florence

You’ll have a gloomy and rainy start to your day out there today. A complex of storms continues to push through the Tennessee Valley this morning bringing some heavy rainfall across the area.More >>
Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis' Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.More >>
Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.More >>
Not only is Amanda Folendorf the youngest mayor Angels Camp, CA, has ever had, she’s the first deaf female mayor in the United States.More >>
