3 suspects hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Florence

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler say three people were shot in an officer-involved shooting on Lauderdale County Road 609 near Florence Boulevard just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the Florence-Lauderdale SWAT team was assisting the Lauderdale County Drug Task team in a search warrant.

Tyler told media in an afternoon news conference that at least one suspect had a gun when the SWAT team entered the home.

One SWAT team member opened fire according to the police chief.

All three suspects were taken to the hospital. Ashley Allen suffered a gunshot to the stomach. Ferlin Faires was shot in the hand. Allen and Faires are expected to make full recoveries.

The third suspect, Eric Trousdale, was shot in the face. He remains in the hospital.

Chief Tyler says members of the SWAT team encountered a dangerous situation and were faced with imminent danger and the SWAT team responded with lethal force.

All three shooting victims were transported to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital.

Huntsville police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

