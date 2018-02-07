Police investigate early morning shooting near Sparkman Drive

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Huntsville. It happened just after midnight.

Investigators tell us they got a call from a man who said he'd been shot by two men while driving on Powell Road.

Officers say, the victim then drove himself to the Shell gas station on Sparkman Drive to meet up with them.

Police say he was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48