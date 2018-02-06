What to do if you see viral child porn video on social media

Alabama law enforcement officials have issued a warning to social media users in an effort to stop the spread of a viral pornographic video featuring a little girl.

State investigators say if it comes across your Facebook feed or inbox to just get rid of it. Don't save it, post it or send it to anyone.

Several concerned viewers came across the clip on social media and sent it to our newsroom to make us aware of it. Others have posted it in an effort to help identify the suspect.

Now, he's been caught and authorities stress that sharing the video is a crime.

[Suspect at center of viral sexual assault video turns self in; wife also charged]

Germaine Moore, 44, of Millbrook surrendered to police early Tuesday.

Beginning Jan. 31, 2018, members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Montgomery Police Department, the Alex City Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a viral child pornography video that was being widely disseminated throughout multiple social media platforms. The child was 6 years old at the time the video was made, according to prosecutors.

“All agencies began combining their resources in an attempt to locate the child and the adult male offender portrayed in the video,” said Lt. Brooke Walker, commander of the State Bureau of Investigation's Special Victims Unit, during a press conference in Elmore County on Tuesday afternoon.

[READ MORE: DA: Viral video suspect case 'kind that gives parents nightmares']

Partnerships with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Facebook developed more investigative leads, including information that led investigators to believe the video had a strong connection to the Montgomery area. The video became viral worldwide and leads began pouring in from around the State of Alabama, the United States and other countries.

A strong lead was received by the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from Detroit Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit. The information was vetted and determined to have enough merit to support Detroit Police Department Investigators to secure multiple charges for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and other related offenses on Moore.

“Both agencies worked together in an effort to identify and rescue the child victim and ultimately identify Moore as a suspect,” Walker said.

On Monday, a search warrant was served at Moore’s home. He was not at home at the time. After multiple attempts to locate him, Moore’s wife, Tonya Hardy Moore, arrived at the house and chose not be cooperative in the search for her husband, according to police.

She was arrested on hindering prosecution charges and placed in the Elmore County Jail. Walker said Tonya Moore wasn't cooperative with helping locate Germaine Moore Monday and tried to help him flee. Tonya Moore appeared in court Tuesday and her bond was set at $35,000.

Around 3:30 a.m., Germaine Moore turned himself into the Millbrook Police Department and was booked into the Elmore County Jail without incident.

Facebook is aware of the video and is actively working to remove the video and is working with law enforcement on all aspects of the case.

[READ MORE: Facebook releases statement about circulating child pornography post]

It's not clear exactly when or where the viral video was made. Moore has ties to central Alabama as well as Detroit where he faces multiple child sex abuse charges.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Moore with multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct and sexually abusive activity involving three relatives, now ages 9-12.

According to Worthy, from 2011 until 2017, the children were in the care and custody of Moore, their uncle, while their mother worked.

It is alleged he sexually assaulted the children at his mother’s home in Detroit and at his home in Alabama.

Moore has been charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of computers-using to commit a crime and one count of children-distributing sexually explicit, visual or verbal matter.

He is expected to be extradited from Alabama.

This case is currently under investigation by the Detroit Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation’s Special Victims Unit, host agency for the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The agencies will continue to work together in an effort to finalize the investigation and solidify any further criminal charges in each jurisdiction.

“The most important objective was to remove the child from an abusive situation,” Walker said. “The victim has been located and is safe at this time. Everyone involved in this investigation stands committed to exhausting all resources and strives to protect children from sexual exploitation, arresting those that prey on society’s most vulnerable victims.”

Authorities stress that sharing the video is a crime.

“As a reminder, if you receive this video do not save it to your device or share it any further. Possession and Dissemination of this video is a crime and you can be prosecuted for both possessing and disseminating the video,” Walker said during the press conference.

Randall Houston, district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Alabama (Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties) also addressed the viral video and asked the public not to share it.

“If you get this video, don’t panic and don’t think we’re going to be coming to arrest you. Please delete it,” he said. “We don’t need you to bring it us. We don’t need you to make a copy. Just delete it and don’t distribute it. That’s all you have to do.”

He thinks there could be other victims out there.

“I don’t think he started this behavior yesterday. If fact, we believe it’s been going on at least three years based on the information we have right now,” Houston said.

He said the shocking clip and crime behind it are priority as investigators continue to build a case against Moore.

“I thought how terrible this is that we've got this in Alabama and I was actually shocked when I found out a few days ago that it was right here in our backyard. These are the kinds of cases where a six year old child is being forced to engage in sexual activity that give all of us as parents nightmare,” Houston said during the press conference.

“We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that this defendant, if found guilty, is incarcerated for as long as humanly possibly and make sure this individual never has the opportunity to prey on your child," he added.

SBI officials did not have exact numbers on arrests tied to sharing the viral video. The Montgomery Police Department arrested and charged a man Monday with one count each of possession and dissemination of child pornography in connection with the video.

