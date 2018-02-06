What to do if you see viral child porn video on social media

Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.More >>
Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.More >>
Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.More >>
Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
Trash bags filled with decomposing animals, including cats and dogs, have been found dumped near Lafayette, Louisiana.More >>
Trash bags filled with decomposing animals, including cats and dogs, have been found dumped near Lafayette, Louisiana.More >>