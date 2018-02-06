Marshall County Schools closed due to flu

Marshall County Schools will be closed Thursday through next Tuesday because of widespread flu.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley put the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

"Schools within the Marshall County School district are experiencing a high number of student and employee absences due to the widespread flu epidemic. Staff from Marshall County Schools have been in constant contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health and local health professionals. Governor Ivey has declared a State of Emergency due to the flu epidemic," she said.

She said students can attend school tomorrow Wednesday to give parents time to make arrangements for child care for the four-day closure.

Wigley said due to the flu epidemic, attendance policies will be flexible. Written parent notes will be accepted and the semester test requirement due to absences will be waived until the epidemic subsides.

Wigley asks parents to follow doctor recommendations about the flu and the policy on not returning to school until 24 hours of being fever free.

"I understand dismissing school creates a hardship on many of our parents; however, the health and safety of our students must continue to be my number one priority. At this time, the epidemic is not only having an impact on our students but also our staff, preventing us from effectively serving our students. Given the short notice, teachers will prepare as much as possible for assignments to be completed at home," Wigley said.

