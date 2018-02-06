Former employee suing Madison County Sheriff's Office for sexual harassment

Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.

This is the fourth person to file a federal lawsuit since September against the department.

According to the federal court filing, Erica Cagle worked as an accountant for about seven years for the sheriff's office.

She claims sexual harassment went on for years without punishment and that she worked many hours without pay.

In the nearly 300-page filing, Cagle claims she had to manage the department’s escort services for funerals, religious activities, and security events, after-hours without pay.

She also claims the very first day on the job Sheriff Blake Dorning told her she was going to be subjected to a male dominant work environment and warned her since she works in the main front office that men do what men do.

Cagle alleges she experienced repeated harassment by a sheriff's office maintenance supervisor, propositions by a deputy, and that she was frequently touched without consent.

When Cagle reported the harassment, she claims she was retaliated against for speaking out.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to the Madison County Sheriff and the Madison County Attorney for a comment but they haven't responded yet.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, also named in the lawsuit, declined to comment.

