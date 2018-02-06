2 facing drug charges in Decatur

Two people were picked up on drug charges after Decatur police found meth and prescription medications.

It happened during a traffic stop when officers pulled over Bo Sanders and Leah Hensley.

Hensley is charged with prescription possession of prescription medication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sanders faces charges including possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription medication, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

