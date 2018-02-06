Florence petting zoo employee pleads guilty to attempted sexual abuse

A petting zoo employee accused of sexually abusing children in Florence pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted sexual abuse.

Daryl Raymond worked for the Jungle Safari Petting Zoo.

READ MORE: Petting zoo worker facing 5 charges after Florence petting zoo incident

Several parents contacted police in 2016 saying he touched children inappropriately during pony rides.

The judge, in this case, refused to lower Raymond's bond because he was from Maine.

Raymond was supposed to go to trial this month.

