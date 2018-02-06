Suspect shot twice in Boaz officer-involved shooting

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office says an officer-involved shooting took place Tuesday morning while Etowah County Drug Task Force agents were attempting to serve a search warrant.

Investigators tell us around 9 a.m., drug task force agents and Boaz police officers were attempting to serve a search warrant at 100 Pleasant Hill Cut Off in Boaz when the suspect inside the residence began to shoot at officers.

Two Boaz officers returned fire while other officers took cover. The suspect was shot two times and was flown by helicopter to a Birmingham hospital.

The Oxford Police Department will be working the investigation. JSU’s Center for Applied Forensics is on scene gathering evidence.

