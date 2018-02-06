Suspect shot by Boaz police now charged with attempted murder

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reports that the suspect from Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting is now charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say it happened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday drug task force agents and Boaz police officers were attempting to serve a search warrant at the home of Arnold Ray Battles on Pleasant Hill Cut Off in Boaz. Etowah County investigators say Battles shot at agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Boaz police officers.

Two Boaz officers returned fire while other officers took cover. Battles was shot two times and was flown by helicopter to a Birmingham hospital where he was listed in fair condition later that night.

At the time of the incident, Battles was out of jail on bond for drug charges, according to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office,

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin said battles was charged him with eight counts of attempted murder.

“These charges are appropriate concerning the danger that he placed our deputies and officers in. We look forward to seeing justice served in this case,” Entrekin said in a news release.

Battles is currently being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center without bond. He also faces charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, violent felon in possession of a pistol and drug paraphernalia.

