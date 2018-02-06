Huntsville City Schools releases health info reminder

According to the Center for Disease Control, flu activity has increased again according to the latest FluView report. All U.S. states with the exception of Hawaii and Oregon continue to report widespread flu activity and the number of states experiencing high flu-like illness activity increased from 39 states to 42 states.

Huntsville City Schools released a statement on a health information reminder:

The Alabama Department of Public Health and Governor Kay Ivey have both communicated the need to be aware of influenza and the need to take precautions. In our school system our operations and health services teams are doing everything possible to limit the spread of any illnesses and protect the health of our students. Custodian and school staff are using specialized products to clean all areas of each school to help disinfect our facilities. Our nurses are monitoring conditions every day.

We also ask your help to limit the spread of germs by keeping your child home if they are sick. People with the flu may be contagious for 5 to 7 days, sometimes longer; therefore, it is important to remain home during the flu to help prevent the spread of illness to others. Our procedures require that a child not return to school until 24 hours after the last episode of such symptoms as fever (without the use of fever reducing medication), skin rash, vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory cough, etc. The HCS Student Illness Exclusions along with the CDC Flu Guide for Parents handouts attached to this email contains additional information.

Preventative tips for the home include, washing your hands often, disinfecting common contact surfaces, covering your coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, staying home if you have fever, and calling your physician if symptoms get worse.

The health and well-being of our students, staff, and parents is our top priority at Huntsville City Schools and we ask you to follow our health procedures and tips to help everyone.