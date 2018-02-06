SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket

SpaceX is scheduled to make history on Tuesday with the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket.



The launch will take place from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.



If successful, the test flight will mark the liftoff of the most powerful rocket currently in operation.

Falcon Heavy sends a car to Mars https://t.co/Y7uBtU6Mt2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2018

Tuesday's launch will include a payload of one red Tesla Roadster courtesy SpaceX's founder Elon Musk.



The first stage of the Heavy is composed of three Falcon 9 cores with 27 engines. The rocket is expected to generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust.



Only the Saturn V rocket delivered more payload to orbit.



