SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy rocket

The Falcon Heavy is now the most powerful rocket currently in service.



SpaceX successfully tested the rocket on Tuesday. The Falcon Heavy is the biggest rocket to fly since NASA launched the Saturn V.

The rocket launched at 2:45p.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida following multiple delays due to wind.



The rocket's side cores detached after liftoff and landed safety back on Earth.

Falcon Heavy side cores have landed at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/oMBqizqnpI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 6, 2018

The center core landed on a drone ship, but its unclear if the core was damaged.

The test flight included a payload of one red Tesla Roadster courtesy SpaceX's founder Elon Musk.



The first stage of the Heavy is composed of three Falcon 9 cores with 27 engines. The rocket is expected to generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust.



Only the Saturn V rocket delivered more payload to orbit.



