Drunk driving suspect arrested after family injured in Albertville wreck

An undocumented immigrant is in custody after Albertville police say he slammed into a local family, sending them to the hospital Monday night.

Police are holding 48-year-old Faustino Otero Garcia on charges of driving under the influence.

Police believe the family had stopped in a fast food restaurant for a bite to eat but were then slammed into by an impaired driver.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. in front of the Wendy's on Highway 431. Police say Garcia was driving erratically, and a driver behind him was trying to call police to inform them.

They say he then did a U-turn and began traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, striking the family leaving the parking lot.

The father and one of his sons were taken to Marshall Medical Center South where they were treated and released.

Two other young children were flown to UAB where their conditions are not known.

Garcia was taken into custody. Police believe there could be more charges.

"You know, the investigation starts there. The accident, the cause of the accident, obviously right now we think alcohol is going to be a very large contributing factor," said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Garcia is being held in the Albertville City Jail on a $1,000 bond but also has an immigration hold.

