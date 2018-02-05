Drunk driving suspect arrested after family injured in Albertville wreck

Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.More >>
Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.More >>
