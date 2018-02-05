5 family members injured by suspected drunk driver in Albertville

Albertville police are investigating a Monday evening wreck that left five family members injured.

Police say the family was pulling out of the Wendy's parking lot on Highway 431 at about 6 p.m. when another vehicle hit them.

Two children were airlifted to Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham. Three others were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

The driver who hit them was not injured.

Police took the driver into custody on suspicion of DUI. Charges have not been announced.

