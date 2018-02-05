10-year anniversary of deadly Super Tuesday tornadoes

A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times, for the Wednesday morning commute.More >>
Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times, for the Wednesday morning commute.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
Fergie the WAFF 48 Service Dog-in-Training will become a life-saving member of an Alabama family. The Huntsville family raising Fergie has extra incentive to make sure she gets top marks. Their lives were changed by a service dog.More >>
Fergie the WAFF 48 Service Dog-in-Training will become a life-saving member of an Alabama family. The Huntsville family raising Fergie has extra incentive to make sure she gets top marks. Their lives were changed by a service dog.More >>
The British-born actor played Martin Crane on the show for 11 years.More >>
The British-born actor played Martin Crane on the show for 11 years.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Four people have been arrested after a body was found in the yard of a home in Prairieville on Sunday, February 4.More >>
Four people have been arrested after a body was found in the yard of a home in Prairieville on Sunday, February 4.More >>
A fire broke out on Monday morning, February 5 at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.More >>
A fire broke out on Monday morning, February 5 at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, is entering into a new legal battle with Oxygen Media.More >>
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, is entering into a new legal battle with Oxygen Media.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified a 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified a 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>