10-year anniversary of deadly Super Tuesday tornadoes

It was 10 years ago that north Alabama was hit by the Super Tuesday tornado outbreak that resulted in four deaths.

Deadly tornadoes hit north Alabama overnight Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday back in February 2008.

The first Super Tuesday tornado to touchdown in north Alabama actually came on Wednesday, Feb. 6 2008. The deadly EF4 tornado spun its way through Lawrence County, killing four people. Twenty-three other people were injured.

Later that same morning, another tornado touched down in Jackson County near Pisgah and Rosalie.

The aftermath left homes shredded by that early morning tornado.

One person was killed and 12 were injured.

