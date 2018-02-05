Victim suing former Guntersville coach convicted of sex crimes

A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of child sex crimes is now facing a lawsuit.

David Barrow is spending 30 years behind bars, but now one of his victims is going after him in civil court.

The 12-page lawsuit filed in Marshall County on Friday demands $6 million in damages.

It was filed on behalf of an unidentified victim stating he molested her and took nude photographs of her.

Barrow was convicted nearly two years ago of producing child pornography in Marshall County and human trafficking in Madison County. He also hid cameras in a girls locker room in Guntersville and produced pornography with underage girls at a home in Huntsville. This all happened while he was coaching the girls soccer team.

The civil lawsuit states Barrow planned to distribute the pornographic material.

Barrow is serving his sentence at Limestone Correctional Facility.

As of now, no court date has been set.

