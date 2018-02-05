My Take - Immigration

I continue to be amazed how people say you're racist because you believe we should enforce our current immigration laws.

This great country was founded by immigrants. However, these immigrants came here legally. We have approximately 11 million people in this country that came here illegally. We of course cannot send them all back so we need to come up with a solution. Why not allow those here illegally one year to sign up for citizenship. There could be a $500 fee for families or a $200 individual fee paid each year for five years. At the end of the five years, if these people have paid their taxes, paid their fee, were law abiding and passed the required citizenship exam they would then become legal citizens.This would be a one-time offer. Those not signing up would be subject to deportation. To protect this country, we must have better border protection. We must also uphold our immigration laws. Suggesting we should ignore these laws, as some believe, is ridiculous. Abiding by the laws of our land does not make one evil or racist.

I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?

If you'd like to respond to this editorial email mytake@waff.com. Please include your name and the name of your town in your response.