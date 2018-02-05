Elephant owners seek jury trial in Lawrence County

Fair skies remain for the rest of your Monday afternoon with cool high temperatures in the middle 40s.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
Fergie the WAFF 48 Service Dog-in-Training will become a life-saving member of an Alabama family. The Huntsville family raising Fergie has extra incentive to make sure she gets top marks. Their lives were changed by a service dog.More >>
The fight for what’s right. Those are the words newly elected Alabama Senator Doug Jones says are the motivation behind his co-sponsoring of legislation to ensure equal pay for women.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
The victim suffered third-degree burns. The alleged disgruntled employee was arrested at her home.More >>
