Accused kitten killer to appear in Limestone County court

The Athens man accused of killing kittens he purchased online is due in court Monday.

Ronald Golden’s trial was set to start at the Limestone County Courthouse.

Golden was arrested in 2013 and charged with 22 counts of animal cruelty after investigators discovered a "cat room" which he said he used to kill kittens.

Police received a report about dead kitten carcasses found near his home on Bullington Road.

During the investigation, officers spoke with Golden, who admitted to buying kittens from Craigslist, naming them, and then killing them.

Golden told investigators he had a "cat room" where he would throw the kittens on the floor, stomp on them or "wring their necks" to kill them. Golden gave officers consent to search his property, where investigators found five dead kittens in a brushy area at the back of the property. Investigators also found two kittens and two dogs that were alive.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said investigators discovered blood spatter on the walls and the floor inside the property.

Golden told investigators he was "angry at the world" and had been killing kittens for several months.

A judge ordered a mental evaluation in 2015.

Trial dates have been set and rescheduled multiple times since Golden's indictment in 2014.

