Accused Athens kitten killer will not stand trial

There are new developments in the case of an Athens man accused of killing kittens he purchased online.

The trial for Ronald Golden was set to start Monday morning at the Limestone County Courthouse, but Golden ended up pleading not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the animal cruelty case.

In 2013, Golden allegedly admitted to buying kittens on Craigslist and killing them because he was mad at the world.

The state agreed to his plea because prosecutors feel it will be better handled by mental health authorities versus the criminal system.

Brian C.T. Jones, Limestone County district attorney, said the case has not been continued or postponed, but continually monitored and Golden continues to comply with what his doctors set out for him.

"He has remained out since he was charged in 2013 under the care mental health. He has been under mental health care for the last four years and this case is something that needs to be handled in the mental health arena, as opposed to the criminal courts. So as such, the state conceded this morning as to the plea of not guilty to disease or defect at the time it occurred," Jones said.

Golden and his attorney had no comment.

A hearing will be held in 60 to 90 days for doctors to testify so the court can determine whether Golden will be institutionalized or continue with his current treatment plan.

Golden was arrested in 2013 and charged with 22 counts of animal cruelty after investigators discovered a "cat room" which he said he used to kill kittens.

Police received a report about dead kitten carcasses found near his home on Bullington Road.

During the investigation, officers spoke with Golden, who admitted to buying kittens from Craigslist, naming them, and then killing them.

Golden told investigators he had a "cat room" where he would throw the kittens on the floor, stomp on them or "wring their necks" to kill them. Golden gave officers consent to search his property, where investigators found five dead kittens in a brushy area at the back of the property. Investigators also found two kittens and two dogs that were alive.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said investigators discovered blood spatter on the walls and the floor inside the property.

Golden told investigators he was "angry at the world" and had been killing kittens for several months.

An order for outpatient commitment filed by the Probate Court of Limestone County in October 2013 stated that based on testimony and evidence, Golden is mentally ill and his "mental illness is such that he will, if not treated, continue to suffer mental distress and will continue to experience deterioration of the ability to function independently." It also included that Golden was unable to make rational and informed decisions as to whether any specific treatment would be desirable.

The court found that treatment was available for Golden's illness and set out directives for him to follow, which prosecutors say he has over the past several years.

