Huntsville boy on life-support due to flu complications

A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.



Aaron Masterson, a student at Huntsville Junior High, is currently at Huntsville Hospital. Masterson does not have any brain activity as of Sunday night.



Reverend John Mullaney of Monte Sano Methodist Church met with Aaron and his family on Sunday.



"The family is struggling. They know that Aaron's time is very short," said Mullaney.

"Aaron is unique in that he's had a life-long illness that has suppressed his immune system which complicated the flu when it came into his body," Mullaney added.

Aaron was born with cystic fibrosis, a rare genetic disorder that attacks your lungs and other organs of your body, which amplified the affects of the virus.

"Aaron was Aaron. He wasn't going to stop being who he was because of any limitations that were put on him by his health," said Mullaney.

Now Aaron will help someone else with all his heart - possibly allowing them to also live without limitation.

"Organ donation is a powerful gift that is a very personal choice for a lot of parents, but he as the great opportunity to impact several lives through the donation of his organs to many people."

Huntsville Junior High Principal Stephanie Wieseman sent out a letter to students asking them to keep the Masterson family in their thoughts and prayers.



