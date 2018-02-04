A grieving mother's plea to not drink and drive

Some Super Bowl fans will have one too many at a party or bar Sunday night, and might make a bad decision that could change their lives forever.



One Tennessee Valley mother is begging fans not to drink and drive.

"Four years later, I still feel like it was the first day it happened,” Amy Dennis said.



October 25th 2013 feels like yesterday to Dennis – it’s the day a drunk driver took her son's life.



"Dez would be 25 on the 12th of this month, and I still wake up every day with the reality that my son is gone," she said.



Dezmond Dennis and his friend Andres Gentry were killed in a car crash on Martin Road in Huntsville. Michael Deon Draper is the man who hit them. He's now serving a 20 year prison sentence.



It was one costly mistake that forever changed the lives of several families, but Dennis said it's all preventable.



"A simple phone call can change all that and eliminate all that,” Dennis said. “Call somebody to come get you. It doesn't matter if you're underage, if this is your fifth DUI, your first DUI, if it’s the first time you've ever drank. I beg people do not get in the car under the influence," she said.



Dennis said the heartache, and the pain, haven't stopped. Her goal is to keep Dezmond's memory alive, and save others’ lives by sharing the dangers of drinking and driving.



"I do not want other families have to go through what we went through. I’ve been through pure hell since my son died. This can happen to you. Everybody thinks it can’t, but it can, and it changes your life completely," she said.



