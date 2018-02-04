"Mardi Paws" celebrating shelter pets with adoption special

Fergie the WAFF 48 Service Dog-in-Training will become a life-saving member of an Alabama family. The Huntsville family raising Fergie has extra incentive to make sure she gets top marks. Their lives were changed by a service dog.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.
Skies will gradually clear for your Sunday evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s with wind chill values in the upper teens in spots.
The fight for what's right. Those are the words newly elected Alabama Senator Doug Jones says are the motivation behind his co-sponsoring of legislation to ensure equal pay for women.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
