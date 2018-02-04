"Mardi Paws" celebrating shelter pets with adoption special

Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.

Most dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens will be half price from February 5-13. Adopted pets will come with a rabies vaccination, spay or neuter surgery, heartworm test, and microchip.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday.

Those unable to adopt can help shelter pets by volunteering, fostering, or donating toys and supplies.

