Haley Baker

Haley joined the WAFF 48 team in February 2018. Her news career spans 15 years in Television News and freelance medical journalism.

She's worked as an investigative reporter and news anchor in Tennessee, Texas, Kentucky, and is returning back to the Tennessee Valley. However, her news career began in high school when she was selected to be on Channel One's Student Produced week.

Haley is also a wife to an Army Veteran, Lieutenant Colonel Josh Baker. He has served two tours of duty in Iraq while Haley served as a Family Readiness Group Leader among other military spouses of deployed soldiers.

After leaving the news business in 2011, Haley took a short sabbatical from news to follow her husband's military career and focus on her family. Now they are back in Alabama to retire and put down some roots for their two young daughters.

When she's not moving with the Army, their family enjoys riding bikes and watching movies.

She knows and loves this area and is so happy to be back.

If you have a story please send her an email to hbaker@waff.com.