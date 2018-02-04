WAFF 48 Halftime Newscast

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff tonight at 5:30p.m. in Super Bowl LII.



You can get an update on the bitter cold, hear game analysis and get the latest news at halftime.



[TAP HERE TO WATCH AT HALFTIME]



WAFF 48 will stream a newscast during the half on WAFF.com, the WAFF 48 News & Weather apps, Facebook and on the WAFF 48 Roku channel.



NBC will air a new episode of 'This is Us' following the game. Be sure to check back to the WAFF 48 News app after the show for an exclusive post show with actors and producers.



Then, join us for WAFF 48 News at 10 followed by a live episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48