Super Bowl Ads: Something For Everyone

For millions, the real show during the upcoming Super Bowl will be the commercials that run when the action on the field stops. NBC's Jay Gray has a sneak peek.

For millions of fans they're one of the most anticipated and entertaining parts of Super Sunday, and this year's ad game has something for everyone.

Some are funny, others more serious.

Pepsi is betting on nostalgia, recreating a classic featuring Cindy Crawford, along with some surprising guest stars.

The going price for a 30-second ad during the big game is $5-million.

Skittles won't pay that, but the candy maker is still trying to cash in on the buzz by showing their super bowl ad to just one person Sunday.

"This teenager out in California, they are only going to show it to him, and then show his reaction on their Facebook page," explains Adweek's James Cooper. "It's a very interesting hack."

