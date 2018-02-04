Madison County Sheriff's Office honors seven for bravery, heroism

Deputy Sheriff Daniel Brinson broke the window of a burning vehicle that had wrecked and climbed into the vehicle to render aid to the entrapped driver.

Seven members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office recently received honors for saving the lives of three people.



These five detention officers intervened in an inmate's attempt to commit suicide and got the man safely to the hospital.



Deputy Sheriff Richard Brown's quick thinking on a medical call saved a man in cardiac arrest.



Deputy Sheriff Daniel Brinson climbed into a burning vehicle to give aid to the entrapped driver and received the Meritorious Service Award.

