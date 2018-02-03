SLIDESHOW: Meet the starting line-up for Puppy Bowl XIV

This will be the 14th Puppy Bowl featuring returning groups Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

From shelters across the nation, puppies will compete in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIV on Sunday.

Referee Dan Schachner, who has the single best job in the entire world, will also be coming back to call all the shots for the seventh time.

Animal Planet's annual "Puppy Bowl" will air Feb. 4, 2018, simultaneously on the East and West coasts starting a 12 p.m. EDT and 3 p.m. PDT.

This year, 90 puppies from 48 animal rescues from 25 U.S. states and territories will be featured.

All of the participating dogs come from animal shelters or rescue groups, and this year, two of the puppies are animals rescued from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

