Sheriff seeks help identifying Limestone County car burglary suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a car burglary suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in a series of car burglaries.

On the night of February 1, several unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the Bethel Community in the area of Highway 251 and Bethel Rd.

If you have any information about these crimes please notify the Sheriff's Office: 256-232-0111

