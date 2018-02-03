Google Fiber holds adoption 'Pup Rally' ahead of the annual Puppy Bowl

Google Fiber in Huntsville held a Pup Rally on Saturday as a pre-Puppy Bowl celebration.

Animal lovers look forward to Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl every year—perhaps just as much as sports fans anticipate the Super Bowl.

Local rescue group "A New Leash on Life" brought a number of adorable pups to the Google Fiber office.

The goal is to find forever homes for the dogs.

“Coming up on Saturday 17th and Sunday, February 18th, we have a huge, big white tent pet adoption event. It's going to be held at the Jones Valley PetSmart,” said Laura West, a volunteer with the organization.

She added, “We will literally have hundreds of dogs and cats available for adoption from all over North Alabama, greatly reduced adoption fees, much lower than their vet bills.”

Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl shown before the Super Bowl is an adoption extravaganza for two hours of tail wagging cuteness.

