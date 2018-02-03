Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff suspended, accused of domestic-violence assault

Timothy McWhorter, Chief of Staff for the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, has been suspended

WAFF has learned a Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Chief of staff on suspension, was the subject of a domestic violence investigation in Decatur.

The incident happened in early December according to Decatur police.

The report is not related to Timothy McWhorter's suspension.

McWhorter's girlfriend who lives in Decatur accused him of physically assaulting her on December 8.

Officers became aware of the alleged assault during a welfare check at the girlfriend's house December 28.

McWhorter is not charged.

However, there is a report on file for 3rd-degree domestic violence and harassment.

McWhorter is suspended with pay for allegations of wrongdoing, though he refutes the charges.

