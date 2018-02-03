Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office chief of staff arrested, no longer employee

The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.

Timothy McWhorter was charged with domestic violence in connection to a December incident with his girlfriend, who lives in Decatur. An earlier police report stated they found out about the incident during a welfare check on Dec. 28 and learned McWhorter had physically assaulting her on Dec. 8.

When the allegations came to light, McWhorter was already suspended with pay after allegations that he mishandled evidence. He has denied any wrongdoing and disputes what he described as a “third-hand” accusation.

[READ MORE: Investigation underway into evidence handling within Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office]

McWhorter was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $500 bond Thursday night on the domestic violence charge.

Mitchell said McWhorter's exit was because of both the arrest and the ongoing investigation. He did not specify is McWhorter resigned or was fired.

McWhorter issued the following response to his arrest:

In response to my arrest last night, I wish it to be known that I have done no wrong and I have no idea what the basis was for the arrest. I vehemently proclaim my innocence in this matter, as well as any other claims that have been made against me. I do not know what the driving force is behind these allegations. I have no further comment at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

