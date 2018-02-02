Family, friends hold vigil for murdered Huntsville teen

A vigil was held for 19-year-old William Walker, who was murdered in Huntsville on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

William Shemar Walker’s family and friends packed the streets in Harvest Friday night to honor the 19-year-old. Walker’s mother called the gathering proof that all of the kids in the community aren’t bad.

Walker was shot to death outside Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive in Huntsville in late January. Witnesses say a fight following a Sparkman and Columbia High School basketball game led to the gunfire.

“When this first happened I was in shock. One morning I was getting ready to come out here and I could hear him telling me as always, 'Mama don't fold.' And I like that to be for the kids and everybody else out don't ever fold. Keep going forward. Stay strong. And, you know, things will work out the way they're supposed to,” Felicia Walker said.

Sparkman High School was to hold their senior night basketball game Friday night. Huntsville City Schools made the decision to cancel the game in honor of the teen late Friday.

"They are holding the kids' best interest at heart. It might not have been safe for them and I don't want anything else to go on,” Walker’s mother said in response.

For now, Walker's family says what's important is that they tuck away the memories they have of him and save them for the days when things get tough.

"He had things that he wanted to do. So set your goals and accomplish your goals and build a better future for yourself. Become something in life,” Walker’s Felicia Walker said.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

