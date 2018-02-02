Suspect sought in Decatur shootout

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a shooting suspect.

Police are searching for 22-year-old Victor Lamond Mitchell Jr. He's suspected in a shootout from Jan. 23. His location is unknown at this time.

Police say Mitchell is also trying to sell the vehicle used in the shooting. It is a 2009 black Impala with license plate number 52JC881.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact detective Birchfield at 256-341-4819 or the Decatur Police Department front desk at 256-341-4600.

Police say the shooting was on 19th Avenue Southeast. Officers got the call at about 4 a.m. Jan. 23. Police found two victims. One was shot multiple times in the torso. The other was shot in the arm. Both were transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Investigators determined that Mitchell shot another male multiple times. During the shooting, Mitchell was struck in the arm when gunfire was returned at him.

A warrant for first-degree assault has been obtained for Mitchell's arrest.

