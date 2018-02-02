Decatur shooting suspect turns himself in

The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department was searching for 22-year-old Victor Lamond Mitchell Jr. He's suspected in a shootout from Jan. 23.

Police say Mitchell turned himself in Monday morning and was transferred to the Morgan County Jail.

Police say the shooting was on 19th Avenue Southeast. Officers got the call at about 4 a.m. Jan. 23. Police found two victims. One was shot multiple times in the torso. The other was shot in the arm. Both were transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Investigators determined that Mitchell shot another male multiple times. During the shooting, Mitchell was struck in the arm when gunfire was returned at him.

A warrant for first-degree assault was later obtained for Mitchell's arrest.

