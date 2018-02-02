Decatur shooting suspect turns himself in

A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
A 12-year-old boy from Huntsville is on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times, for the Wednesday morning commute.More >>
Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times, for the Wednesday morning commute.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating "Mardi Paws" by offering adoption specials for several pets.More >>
Fergie the WAFF 48 Service Dog-in-Training will become a life-saving member of an Alabama family. The Huntsville family raising Fergie has extra incentive to make sure she gets top marks. Their lives were changed by a service dog.More >>
Fergie the WAFF 48 Service Dog-in-Training will become a life-saving member of an Alabama family. The Huntsville family raising Fergie has extra incentive to make sure she gets top marks. Their lives were changed by a service dog.More >>
The British-born actor played Martin Crane on the show for 11 years.More >>
The British-born actor played Martin Crane on the show for 11 years.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.More >>
Frazier was shot and killed inside his mother's car on May 18, 2017. He was asleep inside the car when it was stolen from the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson.More >>
Frazier was shot and killed inside his mother's car on May 18, 2017. He was asleep inside the car when it was stolen from the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson.More >>
Four people have been arrested after a body was found in the yard of a home in Prairieville on Sunday, February 4.More >>
Four people have been arrested after a body was found in the yard of a home in Prairieville on Sunday, February 4.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified a 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified a 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.More >>