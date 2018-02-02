Haley’s for your Home is an exclusive web series that will take you behind the scenes of real-life customer projects, some of our own projects and give you some great DIY ideas. Meet some of our designers as well as some of our local decorators and designers right here in Huntsville. We’ll go inside their projects to see just how it’s done. So, if you’re looking to update your home, remodel or build a new one, we’ll have some great ideas and inspiration to help you do it.

