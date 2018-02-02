Albertville, Arab awarded state grants for infrastructure, splash pad

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced gr ant money is coming to two cities in Marshall County.

One of those is for needed upgrades to water and sewer at an Albertville industrial park. City officials are hoping that the upgrades will be attractive for other industry to come to the area.

Nearly $500,000 in water and sewer upgrades are now coming to the Albertville industrial park. Councilman Nathan Broadhurst said that was key in landing Newman Industries, which has continued to expand.

But now the new upgrades will help Colormasters and a poultry plant, who are both in the process of expanding.

Broadhurst said because of industries like Newman, it's attracting new interest to the area.

"We've had some interest from suppliers that they work with that have looked at some locations so definitely having the upgraded infrastructure in that area is key to being able to help an industry hit the ground running," said Broadhurst.

The city of Arab received a gr ant of nearly $300,000. They plan to put a splash pad at the city park sometime later this year.

