Worried mother relieved when missing daughter turns up on The Bachelor

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a shooting suspect.More >>
Muscle Shoals police believe they know who's behind the ATM skimmers found at Listerhill Credit Union.More >>
The weekend is here and rain chances will move in after midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.More >>
Social media threats have led to increased security at one local school.More >>
It comes with repeated phone calls and threats on the other end: pay up or your loved one is in danger.More >>
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.More >>
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.More >>
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.More >>
