Worried mother relieved when missing daughter turns up on The Bachelor

Rebekah Martinez, 22, of Fresno was reported missing by her mother in November and has since turned up on 'The Bachelor'

For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.

Last week the North Coast Journal in Humboldt County, California, ran a cover story that featured 35 people currently missing that area.

One of the women on that list was Rebekah Martinez, 22, of Fresno.

When editors at the Journal posted the story to Facebook and asked readers if they recognized any of the missing people, one eagle-eyed user quickly spoke up.

Amy Bonner O'Brien of Trinidad was the first to respond to the Facebook post and identify Martinez as a contestant on the current season of "The Bachelor."

Martinez was reported missing on Nov. 18 by her mother, who hadn’t heard from her in over a week at that point. She said her daughter had relocated to the area to work on a marijuana farm before falling out of touch.

In September she had told her followers and friends that she was “giving up” her phone and social media for a few weeks, but apparently didn’t tell them it was to appear on “The Bachelor.”

This week the story became enough of a viral sensation that it finally got back to Martinez herself. She took to Twitter to respond to the bizarre situation.

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt — bekah martinez ? (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted https://t.co/z0venho66p — bekah martinez ? (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

I found myself, quite literally, on this season of #TheBachelor . pic.twitter.com/pRHhyFPEcb — bekah martinez ? (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

Following the revelation, the North Coast Journal reached out to Humboldt County authorities.

They were able to verify Martinez’s whereabouts and she has since been removed from the missing person’s list.

