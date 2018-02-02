National Wear Red Day 2018: Why are people wearing red today?

February 2nd is National Wear Red Day, a day to bring awareness to women's heart health across the country.

The American Red Heart Association and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute marked the first Friday in February "Wear Red Day" more than a decade ago.

Did you know that one in three women die of heart disease and stroke each year?

Did you know that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women?

Since National Wear Red Day Started in 2003, nearly 90 percent of women have made at least one positive behavior change to promote a more healthy lifestyle.

More than one-third of women have lost weight.

More than 50 percent of women have increased their exercise.

6 out of 10 women have changed their diets.

More than 40 percent of women have checked their cholesterol levels.

One-third of women have talked with their doctors about developing heart health plans.

Today, nearly 300 fewer women die from heart disease and stroke each day.

Death in women has decreased by more than 30 percent over the past 10 years.

