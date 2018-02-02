Increased security at Columbia High School after social media threats

Social media threats have led to increased security at one local school.

The administration at Huntsville City Schools has added extra security measures at Columbia High School after a threatening social media post came to light this week.

We're told that concerned parents reached out to the Huntsville Police Department after rumors of a possible shooting at the school started to swirl online.

According to Principal Clifford Porter, the threat has been deemed “not credible,” but the school is still taking it seriously.

In an email sent out to parents, Clifford delivered the following message:

“I encourage you to continue talking with your children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult. Students also need to be aware that law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and are pursuing prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks. Please make sure your child is aware of these ramifications and that he or she understands hoaxes related to campus safety will not be tolerated.”

Keith Ward, a spokesman for Huntsville City Schools, told us that reports of the school being in a lockdown are untrue and that this incident is not connected to the fight that occurred on Monday.

