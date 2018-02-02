Increased security at Columbia High School after social media threats

Happy Friday! Highs today will only reach the mid-upper 30s with winds from the north around 10-15 mph. Expect wind chills to stay in the teens and 20s today so be sure you’re bundled up!More >>
Social media threats have led to increased security at one local school.
It comes with repeated phone calls and threats on the other end: pay up or your loved one is in danger.
Limestone County deputies say someone's online date ended with a home invasion and three arrests.
Five of Alabama's GOP lawmakers were aboard a train that collided with a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia Wednesday morning.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.
The following is a PDF of the memo on the Russia probe from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and other House Republicans and released Friday by the Intelligence Committee.
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".
Radio personality John Curley narrated the suspects every move until they fell off a wall and knocked themselves unconscious.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.
While the flu has taken the country by storm. Another virus could also be to blame for all the misery. It mocks the flu and other illnesses and is very contagious.
